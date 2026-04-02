RT News - April 2 2026 2PM GMT

April 2, 2026

rt.com





Iran's president addresses the citizens of America, questioning the true purpose of Washington's war, which he says is driven by Israel. That's as Trump threatens continued bombing if Tehran doesn't agree to a deal. As transit through the Hormuz Strait is under Tehran's control, the world searches for alternatives. The Northern Sea route along Russia's Arctic coast is one of them, with shipping traffic spiking 15 percent higher than last year, with estimates there's more growth in store. A member of parliament in Uganda slams the the recently approved medical data-sharing agreement between his nation and the US which provides medical data of Ugandans in return for aid.





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