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The Unscripted Truth: John Michael Chambers and Scott McKay on the War
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Patriot Streetfighter host Scott McKay sits down with John Michael Chambers—founder of GMC Broadcasting, author, and one of the most connected voices in the patriot movement—for a raw, unfiltered discussion about the state of the global war, the fractures within MAGA, and the golden age that awaits on the other side.


The two longtime friends and allies cover ground that no scripted interview could touch:


Why MAGA supporters keep waffling—and why they need to learn to "read the comms"


The psychological warfare being waged against the movement, and how to stay grounded


Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, and the systematic dismantling of the CIA's puppet regimes


The real story behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and the "disruptors"


Gitmo's media center: the coming reveal that will change everything


The quantum financial system (QFS): not just a payment rail, but a moral reset


Off-world support, galactic federation, and why Delta Force commanders are now speaking openly


Melania's words on the fire her husband has endured—and why the attacks only prove he's winning


The 6,000 suppressed healing patents now declassified: Trump's death warrant for Big Pharma


July 4th, 2026, and the 80th birthday of the man who changed the world


This is not a podcast. It's a conversation between two soldiers who have been in the trenches for a decade—and who refuse to let the noise distract them from the mission.


Hold the fork in the line. This time, we win.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

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BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
irancubavenezuelatucker carlsonmelania trumpjohn michael chambersscott mckaypatriot streetfightermarjorie taylor greenedelta forcequantum financial systemgmc broadcastingjuly 4 2026maga fracturescia puppet regimesgitmo media centeroff-world supporthealing patents
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy