The Unscripted Truth: John Michael Chambers and Scott McKay on the War

Patriot Streetfighter host Scott McKay sits down with John Michael Chambers—founder of GMC Broadcasting, author, and one of the most connected voices in the patriot movement—for a raw, unfiltered discussion about the state of the global war, the fractures within MAGA, and the golden age that awaits on the other side.





The two longtime friends and allies cover ground that no scripted interview could touch:





Why MAGA supporters keep waffling—and why they need to learn to "read the comms"





The psychological warfare being waged against the movement, and how to stay grounded





Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, and the systematic dismantling of the CIA's puppet regimes





The real story behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and the "disruptors"





Gitmo's media center: the coming reveal that will change everything





The quantum financial system (QFS): not just a payment rail, but a moral reset





Off-world support, galactic federation, and why Delta Force commanders are now speaking openly





Melania's words on the fire her husband has endured—and why the attacks only prove he's winning





The 6,000 suppressed healing patents now declassified: Trump's death warrant for Big Pharma





July 4th, 2026, and the 80th birthday of the man who changed the world





This is not a podcast. It's a conversation between two soldiers who have been in the trenches for a decade—and who refuse to let the noise distract them from the mission.





Hold the fork in the line. This time, we win.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.