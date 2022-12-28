Dr. Naomi Wolf: "The American Government Authorized the Ruination of Millions of Women's Bodies"

"The weird thing about the Pfizer documents is how obvious it was that this injection was studying the effect on the reproductive system. It's supposed to be for a respiratory virus. Why are you dissecting the genitals of rats?" asked Dr. Naomi Wolf.

"So there is no way to avoid the conclusion ... that the American government authorized the ruination of millions of women's bodies knowingly with this injection."

