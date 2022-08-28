Forest fire LIES

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Nothing to see here folks. Blazing forest fires happen all the time naturally no big deal...
They literally have the technology to seed clouds and make it rain but we still have droughts and why not just make it down pour anywhere there is a forest fire???! Wouldn't that make sense?????! But yea they care so much about us, just go get your free vaccines, they just want us all to be happy and healthy! YAYYYYY!