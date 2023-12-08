Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NASA's Famous Alleged Proof Of Moon Landings Bites The Dust
channel image
Apollo Shorts
13 Subscribers
139 views
Published 19 hours ago

Video shows irrefutable evidence of the staging of the Apollo missions


#apollo #moonlandings #nasa #moonlandinghoax


Click for futher analysis of the dust effect and for a collection of proofs that the Apollo missions were a lie: https://youtu.be/NBVdWCWfdBc


Italiano

Seguire questo link per una esaustiva compilation di prove che le missioni Apollo furono una menzogna:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc5khI0wlM&t=78s


Español

Hacer click en este link para una colección de pruebas que los alunizajes de la NASA fueron un engaño:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui0BRaBpxLg&t=28s

Keywords
nasaapollomoon landings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket