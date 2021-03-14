WHAT’S REALLY IN BIDEN’S $1.9T COVID STIMULUS PACKAGE ** - Pirro/Navaro – 13/Mar/2021

** Covid bailout “stimulus” scheme to pay off corrupt Democrat states will cost the average U.S. family $69,000 in taxesNatural News, Ethan Huff – 11/Mar/2021-- The $1.9 trillion so-called “stimulus” package that is about to be signed by Fake President Joe Biden will saddle American taxpayers with a massive bill, the likes of which most of them will never be able to afford to pay.According to an analysis of the bill’s hidden price tag, each person in the United States will need to come up with $17,000, while the average family would have to pay back $69,000. None of this will ever actually get paid back into the Treasury, of course, but this is what it would cost to recoup the deficit created by the massive barrel of pork, which is being erroneously branded as “relief” for sufferers of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).Combined with the “stimulus” bills signed by Donald Trump last year, this one will bring the combined price tag total to $6 trillion, effectively swelling the national debt to record levels. And perhaps the worst part is that Congress has set aside at least $1 trillion as a type of slush fund that is earmarked for nothing.“This is the reality of the bill before us today: It showers money on special interests but spends less than 9% on actually defeating the virus,” warned House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who urged Congress to reject the pork-laden bill.“But it gives San Francisco $600 million, essentially wiping out 92% of their budget deficit.”Rep. Jason Smith offered a similar take, noting that the Biden bill “is for the political class, not the working class.”“If this bill was about direct payments to people and putting shots in the arms and vaccines, you would have strong bipartisan support across this Congress and across this country, but less than 9% of the entire spending in this bill actually goes to crushing the virus and helping distribute vaccines and putting shots in arms,” he added.Less than 10 percent of the “stimulus” bill has anything to do with coronavirusSmith shared the Senate-passed version of the bill with Washington Secrets, revealing an astounding amount of spending that has absolutely nothing to do with the Chinese virus or those negatively affected by it.As it turns out, the vast majority of the “stimulus” bill funds non-coronavirus agendas such a replenishing the coffers of the “blue” cities and states that have struggled economically due to prolonged lockdowns.A whopping 27 percent of the bill, representing more than $500 billion in spending, will go straight to state and local governments that are deeply in the red due to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) panic and tyranny. Another 21 percent, or approximately $400 billion, will go towards policies that fight against private-sector employment.The National Endowment for the Arts will receive $135 million from the bill, as will the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Institute of Museum and Library Services will get $200 million, while a massive $12 billion will go towards “foreign aid” projects.America’s homeless population will receive nothing from the “stimulus” package even though many of them are now homeless because of the economic shutdown and associated lockdowns. Americans who still have a job will soon be hit with hyperinflation, causing many of them to become homeless as well.The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will collect a cool $11 billion, though, while “child care” will get $7 billion. Another $250 million will go towards Emergency Housing Vouchers while $6 billion has been set aside for K-12 public schools.“The $1.9T provides money exclusively to the asset class,” wrote a Twitter user about this ridiculous bill. “For example: tenant and utility assistance benefits landlords and utility companies exclusively. Got stimulus money? You spend it on inflated gas, energy, and processed food – all big corporations.”To learn more about how the “stimulus” agenda is bankrupting the nation and leading to a hyperinflationary collapse, visit Collapse.news