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Former FBI Chief Tried To Warn You Of An Elite Satanic Pedophile Network But You Didn't Listen
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169 views • October 27, 2020
A compilation of speeches from Theodore L. Gunderson who was an American Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles
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