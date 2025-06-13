BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Instant Master Gardener #3: The POWER of Herbs
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
14 views • 14 hours ago

Watch these short videos I am uploading and you’ll gain all kinds of smarts. Even if you aren’t growing food right now, you’ll be ready when the time comes.


This is a short video exploring how much you can do in an apartment, condo, or up in the north stuck indoors during winter.


As I’ll discuss in the video, you’ll realize that small is beautiful!


There is tremendous power in a few herbs. You’ll learn the many - and surprising - benefits beyond just the delicious condiments. Which herbs to start with? And where to put them…


For the full webinar on how to grow you in your backyard, go to


https://backyardfoodproduction.com


LOL, I’ve been doing this a long time! You can see I was a lot younger in this short video.


It’s a good thing backyard food production is timeless.

