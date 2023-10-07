10.6.23 CALM before STORM! Power moves made. Border, attacks on MAGA, POTUS UP all night, Pray!

LT of And We Know
Oct 6, 2023
The time to pray is now… we are at the 5 year mark when President Trump said… Calm Before the Storm. We are also seeing drops on many fronts pointing to some major moves which could occur in the next few days or months. Traitors are revealing themselves. They know the punishment is death… it is all shaking out now. One day at a time. Zelensky is panicking too. Let’s check it out.
Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off
—————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/
California - Gavin Newsom picks EMILY’s List President & Abortion Demon & Lesbian, Laphonza Butler, as Feinstein Replacement https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62569
NEW: UN Chief Says They Are Working To Strengthen Global Governance... #NWO
https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1709991848356245922
Donald Trump not long ago retruthed a clip from the 2000 film “NUREMBERG”, specifically the scene where they are sentencing everyone in Military Tribunals… “crimes against humanity.” “Death by hanging” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62583
WEF - Yuval Harari - AI Could Write a New Bible that could “Actually be Correct” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62720
Putin says that the former Canadian Speaker of the House is an idiot https://t.me/PepeMatter/17293
Zelensky looks shook, stuttering his way through interview after McCarthy was ousted from Speaker and US support for Ukraine is in jeopardy. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17289
Hillary Clinton says that there needs to be some form of backlash against the "extremist MAGA subset" https://t.me/PepeMatter/17288
One of the witches at the View Calls Jim Jordan a “Terrorist” who Terrorized Her - “The Thought of Him Being Speaker Leads to more Chaos” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62709
THE FBI IS OPENLY TARGETING
@realDonaldTrump
SUPPORTERS AS “MAGA EXTREMISTS”. https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1709690393413988493?s=20
vdarknessFALLS update Salias Update on Salias : https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49343
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
🟪 DISCORD: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3nfgxj-10.6.23-calm-before-storm-power-moves-made.-border-attacks-on-maga-potus-up.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.