10.6.23 CALM before STORM! Power moves made. Border, attacks on MAGA, POTUS UP all night, Pray!

LT of And We Know





Oct 6, 2023





The time to pray is now… we are at the 5 year mark when President Trump said… Calm Before the Storm. We are also seeing drops on many fronts pointing to some major moves which could occur in the next few days or months. Traitors are revealing themselves. They know the punishment is death… it is all shaking out now. One day at a time. Zelensky is panicking too. Let’s check it out.





California - Gavin Newsom picks EMILY’s List President & Abortion Demon & Lesbian, Laphonza Butler, as Feinstein Replacement https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62569





NEW: UN Chief Says They Are Working To Strengthen Global Governance... #NWO

https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1709991848356245922





Donald Trump not long ago retruthed a clip from the 2000 film “NUREMBERG”, specifically the scene where they are sentencing everyone in Military Tribunals… “crimes against humanity.” “Death by hanging” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62583





WEF - Yuval Harari - AI Could Write a New Bible that could “Actually be Correct” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62720





Putin says that the former Canadian Speaker of the House is an idiot https://t.me/PepeMatter/17293





Zelensky looks shook, stuttering his way through interview after McCarthy was ousted from Speaker and US support for Ukraine is in jeopardy. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17289





Hillary Clinton says that there needs to be some form of backlash against the "extremist MAGA subset" https://t.me/PepeMatter/17288





One of the witches at the View Calls Jim Jordan a “Terrorist” who Terrorized Her - “The Thought of Him Being Speaker Leads to more Chaos” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62709





THE FBI IS OPENLY TARGETING

@realDonaldTrump

SUPPORTERS AS “MAGA EXTREMISTS”. https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1709690393413988493?s=20





vdarknessFALLS update Salias Update on Salias : https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49343

