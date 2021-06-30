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Mother Gives Desperate Call For Help After Daughter Injured By COVID Vaccine
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202 views • June 30, 2021
Twelve year-old Maddie was enrolled in the Pfizer vaccine clinical trial. She’s now in a wheelchair, has an NG tube, and is suffering from severe memory loss, along with many other issues.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dbc463002bb134b2144c1d
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60dbc463002bb134b2144c1d
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