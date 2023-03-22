Prosecutor Desantis Made DEALS With PEDOS: Desantis CUT Prison Sentences For CHILD PORN CRIMES

In an act of revenge, the deep state is inventing crimes to punish President Trump for winning the 2016 election.

Pastor Mark Burns is back to talk about the bombshell National File story revealing that Ron Desantis gave child predators lenient sentences.

Political speaking there would be no Ron Desantis without Donald J. Trump's help.

Why is Desantis hanging out with global elitists like Jeb Bush?

While Ron Desantis bashes Manhattan's Alvin Bragg for giving criminals lighter sentences he hypocritically ignores his own past of letting sick pedophiles off the hook.

Why was Desantis pushing for Puerto Rico to become a state while in Congress which would have added two new Democrat Senators?

Desantis is bought and paid for by foreign governments and masks himself as a MAGA Republican .

He should tell Alvin Bragg that if he tries to arrest President Trump inside the state of Florida he will be jailed and prosecuted.

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Eat Carbs and LOSE WEIGHT, Check out MCT: https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network