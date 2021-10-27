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Sheeple, Sheeple, Church Fights & School Board Member Blow Ups! Church Fights & School Board Member Blow Ups!
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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23 views • October 27, 2021
Some of the video clips discussed in this video:

Wow! Migrant Caravan breaks through road block set up by hundreds of Mexican Instituto Nacional de Migración officers.

https://palbulletin.com/2021/10/23/wow-migrant-caravan-breaks-through-road-block-set-up-by-hundreds-of-mexican-instituto-nacional-de-migracion-officers/

Fight breaks out in a Church when a citizen is told to leave for not Wearing a Mask (VIDEO)

https://palbulletin.com/2021/10/27/fight-breaks-out-in-a-church-when-a-citizen-is-told-to-leave-for-not-wearing-a-mask-video/

Multiple Attorney Generals To File w/SCOTUS To Decertify

https://rumble.com/vo9g77-multiple-attorney-generals-to-file-wscotus-to-decertify.html

BOOM! Missouri and Ohio Terminate National School Boards Association Membership Over Letter Labeling Parents ‘Domestic Terrorists’

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/boom-missouri-ohio-terminate-national-school-board-association-membership-letter-labeling-parents-domestic-terrorists/

Representative tells Committee how School officials tied mask on Special Needs Child with Nylon Rope

https://palbulletin.com/2021/10/25/representative-tells-committee-how-school-officials-tied-mask-on-special-needs-child-with-nylon-rope/

WATCH – EPIC! BASED NBA Player Enes Kanter Tells Xi Jinping And The CCP: “Stop The GENOCIDE, Now!” – Releases Xinnie The Pooh Freedom Shoes

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-epic-based-nba-player-enes-kanter-tells-xi-jinping-ccp-stop-genocide-now-releases-xinnie-pooh-freedom-shoes/

Communist School Board Member attacks a Parent after he is confronted (VIDEO)

https://palbulletin.com/2021/10/24/communist-school-board-member-attacks-a-parent-after-he-is-confronted-video/

CRINGE VIDEO: Sheeple Watch Cricket World Cup in Literal Pens

https://welovetrump.com/2021/10/23/cringe-video-sheeple-at-cricket-world-cup-watch-event-in-literal-pens/

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:

https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/

Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:

https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/

Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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