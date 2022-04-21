© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A court in London has authorised the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States. He faces 175 years in prison for 18 articles, including espionage. The editor-in-chief of Wikileaks, Hrafnsson, has already called it a death sentence. Previously, Assange's extradition was denied because of his depression and risk of suicide.
In 2006, he created the website WikiLeaks, where he posted classified information from anonymous sources. Authorities launched an investigation against him in 2010, when Assange released diplomatic correspondence and data regarding, for example, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
See the 2020 film ‘The Assange story’ about this, with an exclusive interview with his father.