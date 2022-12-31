Friday Night Live 31 12 2022!

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE 30 DEC 2022!





Great questions, thank you so much!





I'm going to see Canadian progressive synth-rock band Saga in February. Saw Tom Cochrane in May and Blue Rodeo August/2021. HUGE fan of Canadian music, especially from the 80s. What are some of your favourites?





Hi Stef! Do you think cognitive dissonance is real? Can a person truly not be conscious of their own contradictory beliefs, or is it a shit test by bad actors to see who will be permissive of their hypocrisy?





I have been giving tons of thought to the future of AI after watching the movie Bladerunner 2049. If AI advances far enough, less say "self aware" with its own ambitions and emotions, would morality push us to treat it similar to animals at some point? Have you written any books that cover this topic? Thank you in advance!





How do I handle a oscillating 2 year old that makes a deal than backs out as soon as you try to change a diaper?





Would you be OK with the creation of a giant hippy commune if it doesn't violate the NAP?





Is Andrew Tate a force for good?





What do you think were some important moments of 2022, Ukraine war? U.S Congress selling out and refusing to close the border. Etc





Stef when is a good age to talk to a child about sexual predators/ kidnappers and how would you approach the subject with them?









Why is it a stereotype for libertarians to be autistic ?

I saw Ed Dutton (jolly heretic) say that autistic people are more honest than non-autistic people.





Stef if you changed your name to Stefania Molyneuxa, put on a blond wig you would have been a New York best seller like Jennette McCurdy.





Thanks for answering my stupid AI question. Now I'm going to ask you the question I should have to start with:

My father does not see spanking as child abuse if done as a last resort. I have had conversations with him about peaceful parenting and he believes some children will only respond to punishment.

I told him if that is the case, he will never spend time with my future kids alone if he chooses to spank and doesn't change his position. Was I right to do this?





I read Anthem in High School, it was the first High School level book I read cover to cover.

I've listened to most of The Fountainhead on YouTube, thoroughly enjoying it.

The next Rand book on the list is Atlas Shrugged.

How would you rank those three books and what other books of hers would you suggest?





Stefan, what is your fatal flaw?





How do you develop the discipline to avoid the behaviors that are bad for you and do the things that are so unenjoyable but necessary for your progress as a person?





If you have a serious health condition why do you think people try and move on from the subject rather than express sympathy?