Lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich, Legal Prosecutions, Latest Updates, FIGHTING GANGSTERS / CORRUPTION / GOVERNMENTS LAUNDERING MONEY / NUREMBURG TRIAL MK2 NEWS / GIGANTIC CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY

Willem Engel (Scientist) and Jeroen Pols (Lawyer) interview Reiner Fuellmich (Lawyer)



Barrister Reiner Fuellmich who operates in the USA and in Germany gives an update. He has two complaints in Germany right now which challenge the PCR test. With a further 12 to file. He believes as many others that the PCR is key to bringing the virus hoax to an end in that it is not fit for purpose.



Courts are delaying hearing dates up to 12m. In rthe state of New York a test case against the PCR was filed by Ray Floris CHD (Childrens Health Defence) the case was a complaint about mandatory PCR testing of students who wanted to go to school. Preliminary case was heard and the corts were expected to rule in favour so as to move the complaint forward but things have slowed down. Reiner believes it is because the 'other side' is worried big time.



There are PCR test cases in many countries, Netherlands, France Italy, Germany was cited. In February an injunction moved forward in 4 hours which was unprecedented. The team are challenging the courts for similar for the PCR test cases.



Reiner says 'the masks are coming down now' and also reminded us all that if the courts do not or cannot uhold the rule of law then democracy fails.