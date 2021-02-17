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Why Conservatives Are Doomed
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232 views • February 17, 2021
The United States was built by Europeans. If conservatives hope to conserve anything that they claim to love – the Constitution, liberty, limited government, gun rights – they will have to conserve a people. Conservatives tell us “America is an idea, not a race.” No nation can be “an idea.” If it is not a flesh-and-blood people with a common heritage, it is not a nation. It is a rabble.
First posted to YouTube on November 29, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on November 29, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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