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Need to Know The Fetzer Report Episode 77 - 01 December 2020
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48 views • December 02, 2020
Need to Know Episode 77 (30 December 2020) with Chris Weinert and Chris Weinert. US hospitals paid well to list patients as COVID-19 and kill them with a ventilator. Suppressed Johns Hopkins study reveals--in spite of COVID--no more deaths in 2020 than any other year. Scott Atlas resigns from White House Task Force. UK minister says ban unvaccinated from bars. More Election irregularities in AZ. YouTube censors David Icke again. Small business destroyed by scamdemic and great reset. GDP plummets in 1st quarter--it will get worse. Biden’s first decision. Biden considering Killary for UN Ambassador.
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