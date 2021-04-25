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The Lord's Lessons
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1 view • April 25, 2021
Description:
Creation Date: Saturday April 24, 2021
On October 10, 2020 the Lord Jesus Christ personally gave me spiritual lessons.
This is a little bit of the lessons that he gave me.
Sources:
Brice Taylor Mind Controlled Sex Slave of the CIA, Bob Hope and Henry Kissinger,
https://youtu.be/ldCSlNeRWT0
Brice Taylor, 2/4/2013, Thanks For The Memories, Futile Work,
https://www.futile.work/media/....memories-brice-taylo
Cathy O’Brien Ex-Illuminati Mind Control Victim,
https://youtu.be/wO7Ccsb9Pe0
Background Music:
Have You Been to Jesus For The Cleansing Power,
https://youtu.be/smVyh3Jk9oM
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Background Title Slide
HDwallpaper.NU
Jesus Christ Wallpapers
https://www.hdwallpaper.nu/jes....us-christ-wallpapers
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Creation Date: Saturday April 24, 2021
On October 10, 2020 the Lord Jesus Christ personally gave me spiritual lessons.
This is a little bit of the lessons that he gave me.
Sources:
Brice Taylor Mind Controlled Sex Slave of the CIA, Bob Hope and Henry Kissinger,
https://youtu.be/ldCSlNeRWT0
Brice Taylor, 2/4/2013, Thanks For The Memories, Futile Work,
https://www.futile.work/media/....memories-brice-taylo
Cathy O’Brien Ex-Illuminati Mind Control Victim,
https://youtu.be/wO7Ccsb9Pe0
Background Music:
Have You Been to Jesus For The Cleansing Power,
https://youtu.be/smVyh3Jk9oM
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Background Title Slide
HDwallpaper.NU
Jesus Christ Wallpapers
https://www.hdwallpaper.nu/jes....us-christ-wallpapers
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Keywords
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