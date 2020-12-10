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Extreme Nasty Kitchen Renovation | DIY Mobile Home Makeover
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227 views • December 10, 2020
We had a dirty, dated 1970's kitchen that was in need of a makeover so we took it on! This was a big project and we started by stripping the kitchen down to the studs. The demolition uncovered mold, mice damage, and carpenter ants! But we didn't let that slow us down. You have never seen a mobile home makeover like this!
We hope you enjoy the new kitchen reveal!
We hope you enjoy the new kitchen reveal!
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