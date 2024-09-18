🚨🚨🚨 Sep 18, 2024 🚨🚨🚨 THE SIFTING: IT IS UPON US! 🚨🚨🚨 Well preached!! I have NEVER understood or heard it preached like this before... I feel guilty for blaming the enemy, 🚨🚨🚨

Well preached!! I have NEVER understood or heard it preached like this before... I feel guilty for blaming the enemy, for taking it personally this sifting experience. I have NO family now, nor friends, believers and non believers. I truly have been separated, isolated, alone and grieving for 3 and half years now. Wondering is this normal and why aren't I being allowed to love these people anymore and have relationship with them? I had been feeling bad, thinking God is watching and I must be an absolute monster, that I AM to blame and ruining these relationships, yet have not done a thing wrong towards many of these folks, except love them. I was feeling and asking what have I done wrong??? Blessed be the name of Yeshua/Jesus and our precious Father Creator for clarifying and bringing me revelation and some peace. I shall now learn to give thanks, instead of feeling attacked. This is happening in REAL TIME ya'll. Thanks brother!





