The Making of a Farmall M Hybrid: High Voltage Control

In today's video, we're diving deep into the latest progress of my hybrid tractor build. This episode is jam-packed with details as we're nearing completion of the high-voltage, high-current cabling. I walk you through the exact specifications and materials used, from the two-out marine gauge cables to the high-grade stainless steel bolts. Safety is a top priority, so rest assured all the electrical systems are in a secure and stable condition. I share some crucial insights into making the most of your electrical efficiency, focusing on minimizing voltage drop across the entire circuit. In addition to the electrical aspects, this episode sheds light on the mechanical intricacies of the build. I discuss the mounting configurations, emphasizing the importance of a weather-tight design and a solid heat sink to manage thermal loads. You'll get an inside look at my thought process and engineering decisions, like why I chose a belt over a chain for the drive mechanism. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast, an engineer, or someone who simply loves innovative solutions, this video will offer something for you.


