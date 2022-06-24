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STUNNING: Dr. Deborah Birx Admits That Vaccine Efficacy Claims Were Based on 'Hope,'
Rep. Jim Jordan: "When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn't get it, and I asked you if it was a guess or a lie, you said, 'You don't know.' You said you think it was 'hope.' So what we do know is it wasn't the truth. So they were either guessing, lying, or hoping and communicated that information to the citizens of this country."
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