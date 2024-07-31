THIS IS A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN THE U.S. AND WE ONLY HAVE 99 DAYS LEFT_ Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
We are in a national emergency right now on multiple fronts and Congress just went on vacation as if nothing's wrong. Only 16 days have passed since we witnessed the assassination of an American president. Only 7 days have passed since President Obama carried out a coup that removed a sitting president. In 99 days America will vote in its most important election in American history.