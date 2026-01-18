God's Little Acre | The Homesteader's Almanac 🐥 🙌 🥳 🐖 🐑 🐄 🧑‍🌾 🐴

Oooookay! It's FINALLY here!!! This has been a LONG time coming, and after years of dreaming of doing this, I'm beyond excited to see this dream become a reality! For years, people have asked Leah Svensson and me to write a book (actually, that's in the works... shh...), but essentially, that's what this is! It's not just a calendar- it's a KEEPSAKE! Thank you all for your support and enthusiasm! We can't wait for you guys to get these in HAND! Bulk discounts ARE available as well! Pre-orders are up on our store website as we speak! We expect to be able to mail your orders by Jan 24th! Somebody do the happy dance with me!!!! 🐥🙌🥳🐖🐑🐄🧑‍🌾🐴 P.S. If y'all would share this EVERYWHERE, I would LOVE YA for it!!! Shop.ResistanceChicks.com