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NO VAX, NO FOOD/FUEL IN INDIA - FOOD WITHHELD TO FORCE VACCINATIONS
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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252 views • November 29, 2021
"Police won't enforce the mandates!" ... but they won't need to, as groceries and fuel are being withheld from those who fail to get their shots in Aurangabad, India. As Henry Kissinger warned, "Control food, and you control people." Christian breaks down this development and the plan to incrementally restrict access to food and basic services everywhere. Protests aren't helping; instead, build gardens, new healthcare, energy, and communications systems, and GET OFF the toxic systems of control.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/29/no-vax-no-food-fuel-in-india-food-withheld-to-force-vaccinations/

GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
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Keywords
vaccinationnwomandatescoerciontotalitarianismaccess to food
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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