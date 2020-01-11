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Voter ID laws
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3 views • January 11, 2020
I narrate and provide some of MY commentary concerning the recent North Carolina voters decision to require voter ID that was overturned by Obama appointee Loretta Biggs, who decided in her 60 page ruling to strike down the wishes of the voters, calling it “discriminatory” and comparing it to the dark American legacy of slavery and Jim Crow. All the while ignoring the fact that democrats owned 95% of the slaves and also wrote same Jim Crow laws.
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