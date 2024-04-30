PSA Under attack Climate (changers)
31 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Jeremiah 10:12-13 read
NOAA central library (weather and climate collections) look it up
eyes to see ears to hear
Keywords
attackmurderweatherwake uppsaclimate changers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos