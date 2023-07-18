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Attacked & Almost Killed Repeatedly Trying to Get this Message Out about Israel Attack on US
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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228 views • July 18, 2023

Jewish Gay Mafia can buy property for $1 with No Pay Back Loans. Look at New York City ... or almost any city in the World. Who owns what? More: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick 

This 14 minute video may best explain it: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/

#WBNemesis

Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem NH 03079


Cell, not WhatsApp, 1 Eight Six Zero 574 0695

The bigger picture of me in the thumbnail of this video was taken in Odessa Ukraine July 2019. I went straight there after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu got me off the No Fly List. FBI came to me in an Odessa Bar & told me that if I continued to try to call Alex Jones about what I learned about the Bidens, Clintons, & Obamas rigging the upcoming elections, my plane back to the US would be blown up. The photo on Gab can be looked into for the Metadata for when & where the photo was taken.



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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