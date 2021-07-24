Miles Guo: CCP May Have an Even Bigger Disaster This Year and Liar Lude and Demon Yan Will Definitely Face Judgement

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07/20/2021 Miles Guo mentioned the possibility of an even bigger disaster for CCP controlled China this year. The virus may come back again, and the world’s quest for the truth about the virus is already unstoppable. In addition, Liar Lude and Demon Yan staged a farce and that should be over now.