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What really happened in late 1800s? A Mud Flood?
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480 views • November 01, 2021
What really happened in late 1800s? A Mud Flood?
Why were they so many children taken from Europe to go to "the new world"? Why was the Vatican behind it?
Why are all old 'gothic' buildings have at least 1 floor below the ground?
THE LOST HISTORY OF FLAT EARTH - PART 1.3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qszp5k4rVUjP/
Why were they so many children taken from Europe to go to "the new world"? Why was the Vatican behind it?
Why are all old 'gothic' buildings have at least 1 floor below the ground?
THE LOST HISTORY OF FLAT EARTH - PART 1.3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qszp5k4rVUjP/
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