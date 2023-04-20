Biden's Corruption Is On BLAST! / Illegitimate Cabinet, Human Trafficking, etc.

High-Ranking dem's in Biden's administration are facing removal from the positions they hold due to allegations of their oaths of loyalty to the country...MISSING! We expand on that and the Oversight Committee's evidence of Biden family connections to human trafficking of prostitutes from all over the world. Oddly enough, Ukraine! (hmmmm). Also, CDC director Rochelle Walensky's latest admission, and today's Moment Of Faith on "Setbacks". Welcome to...THE FREEDOM RING!!!

Sources: God, The Bible, Common Sense, Humor, National File, American Faith, The Gateway Pundit