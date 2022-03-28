© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT Oregon ReAwaken America Tour Updates | Parking Updates & 11 Tickets Remaining
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 28, 2022
11 Tickets Remain for Oregon ReAwaken America Tour!!! WATCH Important Updates - https://tapme.ws/VOsMN5
Where Is the Oregon ReAwaken America Tour Being Hosted?
Volcanoes Stadium - Keizer - 6700 Field of Dreams Way Keizer, OR 97303
Where Can You Park?
Please pay the $5 parking fee online. - www.mavsleague.com
We encourage guests to carpool, Uber or Lyft
How Do You Gain Access and Entry Into the ReAwaken America Tour?
You must have your ReAwaken ticket and your ID in order to get into the event
Will There Be Food?
Several food trucks will be on site.
How Can You Watch the ReAwaken America Documentary for Free?
Watch the ReAwaken America Documentary for FREE Today: https://tapme.ws/FSmfST
Where Are the Future ReAwaken America Tour Events?
The ReAwaken America Tour Is Headed to Virginia Beach On July 8th & 9th 2022!!! https://tapme.ws/AjKtSW
502 Tickets Remain for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - https://tapme.ws/aXP9by
Where to Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://tapme.ws/Wc7ugj
Who Is Leading “The Great Reset”?
Who Is Steering the Great Reset, Gates, Schwab, Zuckerberg & Obama? https://rumble.com/vyqt39-dr.-zelenko-yuval-noah-harari-who-is-the-anti-christ-agenda-pushing-leader-.html
Did God Show Kim Clement the Great ReAwakening? Kim Clement - "A Movement Is Being Born. Those Who've Rejected HIM Shall Become Davids of This Day" https://tapme.ws/e7pUkm
Get Your ReAwaken America Gear HERE - https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 41 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 512 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - Tickets Now On Sale!!!
Where Is the Oregon ReAwaken America Tour Being Hosted?
Volcanoes Stadium - Keizer - 6700 Field of Dreams Way Keizer, OR 97303
Where Can You Park?
Please pay the $5 parking fee online. - www.mavsleague.com
We encourage guests to carpool, Uber or Lyft
How Do You Gain Access and Entry Into the ReAwaken America Tour?
You must have your ReAwaken ticket and your ID in order to get into the event
Will There Be Food?
Several food trucks will be on site.
How Can You Watch the ReAwaken America Documentary for Free?
Watch the ReAwaken America Documentary for FREE Today: https://tapme.ws/FSmfST
Where Are the Future ReAwaken America Tour Events?
The ReAwaken America Tour Is Headed to Virginia Beach On July 8th & 9th 2022!!! https://tapme.ws/AjKtSW
502 Tickets Remain for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - https://tapme.ws/aXP9by
Where to Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://tapme.ws/Wc7ugj
Who Is Leading “The Great Reset”?
Who Is Steering the Great Reset, Gates, Schwab, Zuckerberg & Obama? https://rumble.com/vyqt39-dr.-zelenko-yuval-noah-harari-who-is-the-anti-christ-agenda-pushing-leader-.html
Did God Show Kim Clement the Great ReAwakening? Kim Clement - "A Movement Is Being Born. Those Who've Rejected HIM Shall Become Davids of This Day" https://tapme.ws/e7pUkm
Get Your ReAwaken America Gear HERE - https://tapme.ws/COuEDM
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 41 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 512 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - Tickets Now On Sale!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.