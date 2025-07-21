The Pyramid of Power (Seasons 1 & 2) | Who Really Rules the World?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::"The Pyramid of Power" uncovers the interconnected control structure of governments, corporations, secret societies, and technocrats. Every chapter peels back another layer of deception used to enslave humanity under the illusion of freedom. From brainwashing in the classroom to false flag terror, from medical tyranny to elite trafficking rings, this is the full map. Presented by The Conscious Resistance Network. Watch, archive, and share before it’s scrubbed.
00:00:00– Chapter 1: Big Education
00:20:54– Chapter 2: Establishment Media
00:48:34– Chapter 3: Big Tech
01:10:28– Chapter 4: The Hollywood-Military-Intelligence Complex
01:27:43– Chapter 5: Big Wireless
01:53:49– Chapter 6: The Oilgarchy
02:20:56– Chapter 7: Big Pharma & The Medical Cartel
02:42:49– Chapter 8: Food as a Weapon