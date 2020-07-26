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CDC Fatality Data Appears to be Heavily Manipulated - Lets See by Analyzing the Data (MIRRORED)
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196 views • July 26, 2020
CDC Fatality Data Appears to be Heavily Manipulated - Lets See by Analyzing the Data (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sarah Westall at:-
https://youtu.be/hAP6cJ-Gpd4
While I cannot prove that the CDC data has been manipulated without a further investigation and access to more information, the data I do have, from the CDC, triggers major red flags and points to some disturbing questions and the very real possibility that the CDC data has been manipulated. At the very least, this information makes it very clear that there needs to be a detailed investigation into the CDC and their data collection and sharing policies.
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MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sarah Westall at:-
https://youtu.be/hAP6cJ-Gpd4
While I cannot prove that the CDC data has been manipulated without a further investigation and access to more information, the data I do have, from the CDC, triggers major red flags and points to some disturbing questions and the very real possibility that the CDC data has been manipulated. At the very least, this information makes it very clear that there needs to be a detailed investigation into the CDC and their data collection and sharing policies.
Join my Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - Receive free exclusive interviews, free eBooks, discounts on great products and more!
Buy the best C60 formula with the C60 Gel caps, fat burning Tetrogen, Telomere Lengthening Defytime and more at http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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