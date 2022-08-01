WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 10JUL22 - Plane Flies Too Low

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/YI0KYU5GGn0
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #188
Links to sources:
Pilot Flies Too Low - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Clfz...
Hard Braking - https://youtu.be/-SE8PMsgW-0
Go-around - https://youtu.be/iWRryfIPfZc
Hole - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cflxlbastu8/
Bird Strike - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTMhE...
Flying Over Lake - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Plane Overtakes Truck - https://www.instagram.com/p/CfY2tOEPU9t/
Engine Fire - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lighk...
Wake Turbulence - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Planes Collide On Ground - https://twitter.com/georgew99899632/s...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
I do not claim these clips as my own. All credit goes to the rightful owners. If your clip was featured and you want it taken down, send me an e-mail explaining the situation and we'll resolve it.
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