🚀 The Prairie Rocket House 🏡
wolfburg
wolfburg
22 followers
44 views • 2 days ago
This upbeat sea shanty in a major key opens with a robust male vocal ensemble, alternating between unison and lively harmonies, Accordion leads with bright melodic lines, banjo strums rhythmically with melodic fills, and bass guitar anchors a simple walking groove, Tambourine and bass drum drive clear, emphatic downbeats, Verses build energy; choruses feature dynamic call-and-response, The mix is clean, letting each timbre and vocal flourish shine through in a tightly balanced arrangement


(Verse 1) From the deep green field where the sun hits the lawn, Stands a house that looks like the break of the dawn. Red brick and wood in a style tried and true, A low-slung horizon, with windows for the view. But straight up the center, where the chimney should be, Rises a tower for all the world to see. Not a spire for heaven, or a beacon of light, But a silver-tipped missile, ready for flight. (Chorus) Oh, the Prairie Rocket House, where the two worlds collide, Earthy foundation with nowhere to hide. Spanning the distance between nature and stars, From the warm, wooden floorboards to the cold plains of Mars. It’s the future that's grounded, the past that takes off, A dream built in stillness, a beautiful scoff At the lines we draw daily, keeping low to the ground, In the Prairie Rocket House, not a whisper, a sound! (Verse 2) The roofline is wide, a shelter from the rain, Horizontal rhythm easing all the strain. You step through the doorway to an open design, Where the furniture sits on a clear, perfect line. But look to the center, feel the pull of the height, Where the central cylinder gathers the light. It holds the whole structure, a core made of fire, Fueling the spirit, taking you higher. (Chorus) Oh, the Prairie Rocket House, where the two worlds collide, Earthy foundation with nowhere to hide. Spanning the distance between nature and stars, From the warm, wooden floorboards to the cold plains of Mars. It’s the future that's grounded, the past that takes off, A dream built in stillness, a beautiful scoff At the lines we draw daily, keeping low to the ground, In the Prairie Rocket House, not a whisper, a sound! (Bridge) Is it a home or a launchpad? A hearth or a port? A testament built in a beautiful sort Of defiance to limits, a fusion of grace, Finding the cosmos in this very place. The grass is still green, the sky is still blue, But the laws of the atmosphere are changing for you. (Chorus) Oh, the Prairie Rocket House, where the two worlds collide, Earthy foundation with nowhere to hide. Spanning the distance between nature and stars, From the warm, wooden floorboards to the cold plains of Mars. It’s the future that's grounded, the past that takes off, A dream built in stillness, a beautiful scoff At the lines we draw daily, keeping low to the ground, In the Prairie Rocket House, not a whisper, a sound! (Outro) Yeah, the Prairie Rocket House... Just waiting to blast off, Or settle down. Either way, it's home.

