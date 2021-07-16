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There is no such thing as absolute truth!
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An article deconstruction on the question of whether or not it is reasonable to accept the concept of absolute truth. Hosted by Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show in the world. http://www.freedomainradio.com Original article: http://fatfist.hubpages.com/hub/There-are-NO-Absolutes-There-is-NO-Absolute-Truth
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