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LATEESHA'S GONE WILD- ANOTHER SPLENDID CLASSROOM BRAWL
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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203 views • October 19, 2021
Lateesha's Gone Wild, or Is It "Wildin" ? I Cant Keep Up With the American Ghetto Slang Anymore as They Have Gone and Butchered the English Language, as the Culture Becomes Negrofied So Does the Language and Everything Else, America Was Once a Strong Nation Built on a Strong European Ideal Foundation but Today Its Just Another Multicultural Husk, the Foundation Still Stands but Its Cracked and Ready to Fall, Its the Same in the UK.. We Have the Same Problems and Both Our Nations Are Now Basically Husk's That Are Slowly Being Devoured by the Rothschild Mafia Inc and Their Small Hatted Henchmen Who Are Strategically Placed in All Relevant Political Positions.
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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