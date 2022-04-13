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Understanding People With MCS
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2 views • April 13, 2022
People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivities (MCS) are mostly not understood and many think it's all their head. I'm sorry to say that there are very few who really do care about people who have it. Even the alternative health community rarely discuses it, or looks for cures.
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