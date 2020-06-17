© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York Undercover Nurse Confirms COVID-19 Criminal Hoax
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • June 17, 2020
Jun 10, 2020
Special Reports
Erin Marie Olszewski is a Nurse-turned-investigative journalist, who has spent the last few months on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, on the inside in two radically different settings. Two hospitals. One private, the other public. One in Florida, the other in New York. And not just any New York public hospital, but the "epicenter of the epicenter" itself, the infamous Elmhurst in Donald Trump's Queens. As a result of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the ultimate "perspective on the pandemic". She has been where there have been the most deaths attributed to Covid-19 and where there have been the least. Erin enlisted in the Army when she was 17. She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Part of her duties involved overseeing aid disbursement and improvements to hospital facilities. While in country she received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service, and was wounded in combat. Erin eventually retired as a sergeant, and became a civilian nurse in 2012. Erin is a medical freedom and informed consent advocate. She co-founded the Florida Freedom Alliance but no longer has any connection with the organization. Watch more episodes of Perspectives on the Pandemic here: Episode 1: https://dai.ly/x7ubcws Episode 2: https://dai.ly/k7af1wKOAvcoA7w5DkZ Episode 3: https://youtu.be/VK0Wtjh3HVA Episode 4: https://youtu.be/cwPqmLoZA4s Episode 5: https://dai.ly/k3l3VyZ2YQv6Zbw5VqE Episode 6: https://youtu.be/3f0VRtY9oTs Episode 7: https://youtu.be/2JbOvjtnPpE Episode 8: https://youtu.be/WlLmt6_w_AM (As of publication of this video, the producers are still awaiting comment from Elmhurst Hospital). Produced by Libby Handros and John Kirby, The Press and the Public Project and Journeyman Pictures Journeyman.TV
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ee13c3cc7a607002f0c8187
Special Reports
Erin Marie Olszewski is a Nurse-turned-investigative journalist, who has spent the last few months on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, on the inside in two radically different settings. Two hospitals. One private, the other public. One in Florida, the other in New York. And not just any New York public hospital, but the "epicenter of the epicenter" itself, the infamous Elmhurst in Donald Trump's Queens. As a result of these diametrically opposed experiences, she has the ultimate "perspective on the pandemic". She has been where there have been the most deaths attributed to Covid-19 and where there have been the least. Erin enlisted in the Army when she was 17. She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Part of her duties involved overseeing aid disbursement and improvements to hospital facilities. While in country she received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service, and was wounded in combat. Erin eventually retired as a sergeant, and became a civilian nurse in 2012. Erin is a medical freedom and informed consent advocate. She co-founded the Florida Freedom Alliance but no longer has any connection with the organization. Watch more episodes of Perspectives on the Pandemic here: Episode 1: https://dai.ly/x7ubcws Episode 2: https://dai.ly/k7af1wKOAvcoA7w5DkZ Episode 3: https://youtu.be/VK0Wtjh3HVA Episode 4: https://youtu.be/cwPqmLoZA4s Episode 5: https://dai.ly/k3l3VyZ2YQv6Zbw5VqE Episode 6: https://youtu.be/3f0VRtY9oTs Episode 7: https://youtu.be/2JbOvjtnPpE Episode 8: https://youtu.be/WlLmt6_w_AM (As of publication of this video, the producers are still awaiting comment from Elmhurst Hospital). Produced by Libby Handros and John Kirby, The Press and the Public Project and Journeyman Pictures Journeyman.TV
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ee13c3cc7a607002f0c8187
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.