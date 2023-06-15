Create New Account
WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY IN ANTARCTICA CAN CAUSE EARTHQUAKES
This latest video by Greg Reese is absolutely hair-raising! It looks like we’re being given major disclosure about UFOs, Antarctica and exotic technology to distract us from the revelations about the Biden Crime Family and the Deep State’s pathetic efforts to stop Trump.

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/whistleblower-claims-advanced-technology-in-antarctica-can-cause-earthquakes/

