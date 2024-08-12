FALSE FLAG ALERT Israel’s Massacre of U.S.S. Liberty Crewmen. One of the Most Controversial Coverup’s In American History May, 24, 1967

The Incredible True Story Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/

FALSE FLAG ALERT One of the Most Controversial Coverup’s In American History May, 24, 1967

Pentagon orders USS Liberty, the military's most advanced intelligence-gathering ship, to sail for Eastern Mediterranean Sea from Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan

June 5, 1967

Israel launches surprise attack against Egypt, starting the Six Day War

June 7, 1967

USS Liberty arrives off the coast of Egypt, begins patrolling unsuspectedly in international waters

June 8, 1967

Capt. William McGonagle orders crew to man battle stations, as "friendly" Israeli recon planes turn into merciless eagles of death, massacring Americans, and shredding the U.S. Flag with bullets and blood

June 9, 1967

Help finally arrives

June 11, 1967

The damaged, yet defiant, USS Liberty hobbles to Malta, where crew is threatened into silence... beginning the cover up on most decorated single naval encounter in American history

August 2020

The Truth Is Revealed