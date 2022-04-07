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A Covid Case Is Not The Same As A Clinical Diagnosis. Dr Sam Bailey
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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81 views • April 07, 2022
A Covid Case Is Not The Same As A Clinical Diagnosis.
Since February 2022, we have been told by the government that there has been an explosion of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, as has occurred in most other countries following the purported discovery of the “highly infectious Omicron variant” in South Africa. However, as I have previously explained, Omicron is as fictional as the original SARS-CoV-2 “virus”, which was invented, not discovered, in Wuhan by taking over 50 million small genetic fragments of unknown provenance and instructing a machine de novo to organise a selection of these “short reads” into a new genome using two other invented genomes as the reference templates.

These days, such “viral genomes”, which exist only in computers and cloud-based gene banks, are taken as proof by many intelligent people that pathogenic viruses exist in actuality and that the science is therefore settled. After all, laboratories around the world continue to process samples that reference the invented genome called “SARS-CoV-2” and upload their computer models to databases such as GISAID by the millions. In fact, at the time of writing there are 9,605,822 “SARS-CoV-2 genomes” on the leaderboard as it climbs to the moon. However, not one of these in silico-assembled genomic sequences has ever been shown to exist in nature, let alone come from inside a disease-causing particle.
https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/rapid-antigen-tests-making-viruses-real-again/
Keywords
sars cov2covid casesde novoclinical diagnosishighly infectious omicronprovenanceshort readsnew genomeviral genomes
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