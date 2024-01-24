Pets in Love





Jan 24, 2024





Man suddenly found a strange object moving on the snow, He cried after getting closer to see

Puppy struggling in the cold snowstorm! The video was recorded by an animal lover. He was recording the first snowfall of the season. Suddenly, a small movement on the ground near the cars caught his attention! Something unknown is moving on the ground! What could it be? The man immediately went out and approached the strange object! Surprisingly, he was shocked when he realized it was a puppy. The little dog is struggling in the snow. A thick layer of snow covered his body! This is the parking lot for residents nearby! Could it be that the dog fell out of his owner's car?

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-XZ_iiETps