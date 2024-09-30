BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KNEEPADS CRINGE AD REVIEWS ⚢ ''BE A MAN, VOTE FOR A WOMAN''
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
37 views • 7 months ago

Kamala Harris CRINGE Ads Review | "Be A Man, Vote For A Woman". We review three Kamala Harris ads - they're not from campaign directly, but White Dudes For Harris and The Lincoln Project. It's cringe from all sides in this one - the ads, Kamala herself and US.


https://www.youtube.com/@SugarTits


Bearing @ BitChute https://bit.ly/2H2XisV

Bearing @ Odysee https://bit.ly/3iWRX3w

Bearing @ Parler https://bit.ly/3jWJT3T

Bearing @ Minds https://bit.ly/2GPdPB0


Support @ SubscribeStar https://bit.ly/3dq4T0B

Support @ Patreon https://bit.ly/2GUtTRS

Support @ PayPal https://bit.ly/374tCXm


Bearing Merch https://bit.ly/2SSJST2


Bearing's music @ Bandcamp https://bit.ly/2t6Xrkl

Bearing's music @ Spotify https://spoti.fi/2JTK01y


Fair use.

This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has been for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitutes 'fair use' under section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.


Background music by DJ Quads https://bit.ly/2puAo2F

Outro music by No Credit https://bit.ly/2JEatRB


bearing.australia[at]gmail.com


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoEFYpC4PSA

feminismcringemulti pronged offensivekneepadstampon tim
