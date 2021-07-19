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NESARA/GESARA: The History That You Need to Know
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389 views • July 19, 2021
NESARA The History That You Need to Know.
NOTE There is a 50 second charlie ward clip at the start, skip if you hate him. =)
NESARA The History That You Need to Know.... It Names Names
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/07/nesara-the-history-that-you-need-to-know-it-names-names-videos-3754779.html
NESARA has been a heavily discussed and debated topic that could change the face of our very existence. Let us consider what happened with the creation of the National Economic Security and Reformation Act (NESARA). The Act was passed by the United States Congress on March 9, 2000 and then sent to President Bill Clinton for his signature. President Clinton signed NESARA into law on October 10, 2000. At that point NESARA, as with any legislation so acted upon, became a “law of the land”, but wait a minute! No one wanted to enforce it.
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Videos explaining all this:
The United States corporation is DEAD! MUST WATCH! Deep State vs United States
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WAlTxz
SPECIAL OPS REVEALED Dirtiest Secrets Of The DS EXPOSED A Military Insider Interview https://www.roxytube.com/v/rPP9KV
What is the QFS Quantum Financial System?
What's the difference between QFS Quantum Financial System and SWIFT Financial System?
How does the SWIFT Financial System of The Federal Reserve transfer money?
How will the Fiat Currency to the Gold Standard transfer occur?
What is the Value of Gold and the Value of Money?
Are my investments safe in the NESARA Law money?
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FOLLOW BEFORE IT'S NEWS ON TELEGRAM - https://t.me/BeforeitsNews
Why? No one wanted to enforce NESARA because this law required the physical and permanent removal from their government positions of all those, who were treasonous. Those, who had deliberately acted outside the Constitution of the Republic, had committed treason. Those who were treasonous included the United States president and vice president, the presidential cabinet, all members of Congress, various government departmental heads, all fifty governors of the fifty states, judges and others.
You ask, “Why would the United States Congress ever pass a law that would, upon enactment, instantly remove them from public office? On March 9, 2000 in a secret joint session of Congress with the walls of the House Chambers lined with Navy Seals and Delta Force, the United States Congress passed the NESARA law unanimously at gun point under the threat of death. They passed the law knowing full well that there was a plan already in place to forever delay NESARA from being enforced.
You ask, “Why would our president ever sign a bill and create a law that would remove him, his vice-president and his Cabinet from public office the moment he signed it?” In the Oval Office on October 10, 2000 President Bill Clinton, surrounded by special forces, at gun point signed the NESARA bill into law, knowing full well that the Illuminati were in charge, and that this law was never to be enforced.
To hide NESARA from public view and, thus, to prevent its enforcement by popular demand, the United States Supreme Court placed a gag order on all public officials, the United States military, law enforcement personnel, bankers, attorneys, judges, the media and anyone else, who knew about NESARA and, who might give information about NESARA to the public. If the people learned the Truth about NESARA, they would demand its enforcement. This could not be allowed. The plan to hide NESARA worked well for a time, but gradually news of NESARA began to be leaked to the public. To circumvent any public action to enforce NESARA, “plan B” was created.
NOTE There is a 50 second charlie ward clip at the start, skip if you hate him. =)
NESARA The History That You Need to Know.... It Names Names
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/07/nesara-the-history-that-you-need-to-know-it-names-names-videos-3754779.html
NESARA has been a heavily discussed and debated topic that could change the face of our very existence. Let us consider what happened with the creation of the National Economic Security and Reformation Act (NESARA). The Act was passed by the United States Congress on March 9, 2000 and then sent to President Bill Clinton for his signature. President Clinton signed NESARA into law on October 10, 2000. At that point NESARA, as with any legislation so acted upon, became a “law of the land”, but wait a minute! No one wanted to enforce it.
-----------------
Videos explaining all this:
The United States corporation is DEAD! MUST WATCH! Deep State vs United States
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WAlTxz
SPECIAL OPS REVEALED Dirtiest Secrets Of The DS EXPOSED A Military Insider Interview https://www.roxytube.com/v/rPP9KV
What is the QFS Quantum Financial System?
What's the difference between QFS Quantum Financial System and SWIFT Financial System?
How does the SWIFT Financial System of The Federal Reserve transfer money?
How will the Fiat Currency to the Gold Standard transfer occur?
What is the Value of Gold and the Value of Money?
Are my investments safe in the NESARA Law money?
------------------
FOLLOW BEFORE IT'S NEWS ON TELEGRAM - https://t.me/BeforeitsNews
Why? No one wanted to enforce NESARA because this law required the physical and permanent removal from their government positions of all those, who were treasonous. Those, who had deliberately acted outside the Constitution of the Republic, had committed treason. Those who were treasonous included the United States president and vice president, the presidential cabinet, all members of Congress, various government departmental heads, all fifty governors of the fifty states, judges and others.
You ask, “Why would the United States Congress ever pass a law that would, upon enactment, instantly remove them from public office? On March 9, 2000 in a secret joint session of Congress with the walls of the House Chambers lined with Navy Seals and Delta Force, the United States Congress passed the NESARA law unanimously at gun point under the threat of death. They passed the law knowing full well that there was a plan already in place to forever delay NESARA from being enforced.
You ask, “Why would our president ever sign a bill and create a law that would remove him, his vice-president and his Cabinet from public office the moment he signed it?” In the Oval Office on October 10, 2000 President Bill Clinton, surrounded by special forces, at gun point signed the NESARA bill into law, knowing full well that the Illuminati were in charge, and that this law was never to be enforced.
To hide NESARA from public view and, thus, to prevent its enforcement by popular demand, the United States Supreme Court placed a gag order on all public officials, the United States military, law enforcement personnel, bankers, attorneys, judges, the media and anyone else, who knew about NESARA and, who might give information about NESARA to the public. If the people learned the Truth about NESARA, they would demand its enforcement. This could not be allowed. The plan to hide NESARA worked well for a time, but gradually news of NESARA began to be leaked to the public. To circumvent any public action to enforce NESARA, “plan B” was created.
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