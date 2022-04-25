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Look Deeper into Multi Nationals that Run the Food Supply and Why are Plants Burning Down
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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112 views • April 25, 2022
The mono crop, GMO, Round Up food system is being destroyed. Is there a blessing to make you learn how to grow your own food? You might eat better when the food on the shelf is not there or too expensive to buy. We revisit the first and second podcast predicting the famine and dream I've had about learning where the fruit trees are and building your victory garden. Manufacturing, distribution, fertilizer plants, inflation, shipping issues is all right out of the communist / one world government playbook. Mathew 24 and Luke 21 so there is nothing to fear.

https://sjwellfire.com/news/is-there-going-to-be-a-famine/

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