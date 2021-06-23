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GMO MOSQUITO BITE IN TEXAS LEAVES HUGE WELP ON LADY'S ARM (THIS IS NOT NORMAL BUT WHAT IS LATELY?)
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89 views • June 23, 2021
More information on the release of Bill Gates GMO Weaponized Mosquitoes:
Woman In Florida Gets Bit By a Bill Gates GMO Mosquito that Leaves a PULSATING Wound
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N6qEjQ8ALqPG/
Bill Gates wants to release a Billion GMO Mosquitos in Florida. To Spread the Covid19 Vaxx?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xqu2VJ3wnqgz/
Bill's Mosquitoes Released! Are We Headed for MOSQUITO-Gate? MOSQUITO-Geddon?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qODbQ2fZE4ZL/
Woman In Florida Gets Bit By a Bill Gates GMO Mosquito that Leaves a PULSATING Wound
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N6qEjQ8ALqPG/
Bill Gates wants to release a Billion GMO Mosquitos in Florida. To Spread the Covid19 Vaxx?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xqu2VJ3wnqgz/
Bill's Mosquitoes Released! Are We Headed for MOSQUITO-Gate? MOSQUITO-Geddon?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qODbQ2fZE4ZL/
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