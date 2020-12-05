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COVID 1986 THIS IS WAR w/Sheila Zilinsky, Earth Change Update, Food Shortages, and More: 12.04.2020
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1342 views • December 05, 2020
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---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
COVID 1984 THIS IS WAR!
Submitted by Karen
October 03, 2020
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vbij2f-covid-1984-this-is-war.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
Scientists warn of record rates of global warming impact on human health
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-warn-of-record-rates-of-global-warming-impact-on-human-health.html
--
In southern Madagascar, 'nothing to feed our children'
https://apnews.com/article/africa-madagascar-coronavirus-pandemic-0a8afafc794d654007b22119635223d4
--
The Ongoing Disruption to our Global Food Supply from Abrupt Climate System Change: Part 1 of 3
https://youtu.be/u4xK4Lx9Ils
--
Crazy Hailstorm the size of baseball in northern Saudi Arabia, Afif
https://youtu.be/cJdLCCtFip8
--
Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-losing-election-lawsuits-36d113484ac0946fa5f0614deb7de15e
--
US Justice Department amends federal execution rules to allow death by hanging, electric chair, gas chamber & FIRING SQUAD
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-usjustice-department-amends-federal-execution-rules.html
--
The Doomsday Maps Of The World And The Billionaire Escape Plans
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/the-doomsday-maps-of-the-world-and-the-billionaire-escape-plans.html
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Could employers in Washington require employees to get a coronavirus vaccine?
https://youtu.be/LfGjBKqRXWo
--
Asymptomatic People Do Not Spread COVID-19
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/04/do-asymptomatic-people-spread-coronavirus.aspx
--
US govt to issue wallet-sized COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-govt-to-issue-wallet-sized-covid-19-proof-of-vaccination-cards
--
Asia Today: S. Korea reports highest daily tally in 9 months
https://apnews.com/article/south-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-seoul-005db36a7fdc00cb506104dab39ee085
--
California gloom: Virus cases spiral, new closures imminent
https://apnews.com/article/business-gavin-newsom-california-coronavirus-pandemic-326daa8a6038706a95cafbe1839ff96b
--
County moves to protect health staff after deadly outbreak
https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-coronavirus-pandemic-745a652c32653e7d065232147323a113
--
Data shows Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel
https://apnews.com/article/data-americans-thanksgiving-travel-209e88a889664ad5e25a81ee0d46201c
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
COVID 1984 THIS IS WAR!
Submitted by Karen
October 03, 2020
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vbij2f-covid-1984-this-is-war.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
Scientists warn of record rates of global warming impact on human health
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-warn-of-record-rates-of-global-warming-impact-on-human-health.html
--
In southern Madagascar, 'nothing to feed our children'
https://apnews.com/article/africa-madagascar-coronavirus-pandemic-0a8afafc794d654007b22119635223d4
--
The Ongoing Disruption to our Global Food Supply from Abrupt Climate System Change: Part 1 of 3
https://youtu.be/u4xK4Lx9Ils
--
Crazy Hailstorm the size of baseball in northern Saudi Arabia, Afif
https://youtu.be/cJdLCCtFip8
--
Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-losing-election-lawsuits-36d113484ac0946fa5f0614deb7de15e
--
US Justice Department amends federal execution rules to allow death by hanging, electric chair, gas chamber & FIRING SQUAD
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-usjustice-department-amends-federal-execution-rules.html
--
The Doomsday Maps Of The World And The Billionaire Escape Plans
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/12/the-doomsday-maps-of-the-world-and-the-billionaire-escape-plans.html
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Could employers in Washington require employees to get a coronavirus vaccine?
https://youtu.be/LfGjBKqRXWo
--
Asymptomatic People Do Not Spread COVID-19
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/04/do-asymptomatic-people-spread-coronavirus.aspx
--
US govt to issue wallet-sized COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-govt-to-issue-wallet-sized-covid-19-proof-of-vaccination-cards
--
Asia Today: S. Korea reports highest daily tally in 9 months
https://apnews.com/article/south-korea-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-seoul-005db36a7fdc00cb506104dab39ee085
--
California gloom: Virus cases spiral, new closures imminent
https://apnews.com/article/business-gavin-newsom-california-coronavirus-pandemic-326daa8a6038706a95cafbe1839ff96b
--
County moves to protect health staff after deadly outbreak
https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-coronavirus-pandemic-745a652c32653e7d065232147323a113
--
Data shows Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel
https://apnews.com/article/data-americans-thanksgiving-travel-209e88a889664ad5e25a81ee0d46201c
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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