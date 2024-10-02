Natural Disaters, War, Threats to America and Lack of Leadership

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hurricane Helene has caused massive destruction in the US Southeast. A private helicopter pilot was threatened with arrest in North Carolina for trying to help with rescues. Biden says the government has given all they can give for the hurricane, also that nobody asked for help. Iran has attacked Israel with a massive rocket attack. This is sure to cause a more widespread war in the Middle East involving the United States. Are you prepared for what could happen here considering our borders are wide open and many unknowns have crossed those borders?
